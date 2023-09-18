How a small town in Colorado became a breeding place for yaks

How did a ranch in the small town of Ridgway, Colorado, become a breeding place for yaks? The story begins in the 1970s when an American doctor was volunteering in Nepal.

Colorado Public Radio’s Stina Sieg reports.

Ranch manager Namgya and a days-old calf in pasture at the Smiling Buddha Ranch. He is one of three Sherpas from Tibet adopted by ranch co-owner Peter Hackett. (Hart Van Denburg/CPR News)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.