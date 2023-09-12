Hollywood studio driver says strikes have severe impact on his family

Some of those hurting the most financially from the ongoing Hollywood writer and actors strikes are the crew members that support them. Many television and movie sets have been shut down for most of the summer, and negotiations with studios remain at a standstill.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with James Costello of Torrance, California, about his struggles. He’s a married father of three teenagers — and although he isn’t a member of SAG-AFTRA or the Writers Guild of America, he’s been largely out of work as a prop master and studio driver for months.

