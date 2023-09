Coco Gauff, the 19-year-old American tennis player, won the U.S. Open women’s championship on Saturday, becoming the first teenager to do so since Serena Williams did in 1999.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes looks at Gauff’s rise with Washington Post reporter Ava Wallace.

