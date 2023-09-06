© 2023 KRWG
'Inherited' podcast tells of loss, resilience and survival amid climate disasters

Published September 6, 2023 at 7:40 AM MDT
In 2017, Hurricane Maria destroyed Camara Aaron's grandmother's house on the Caribbean island Dominica. Only the front stairs that led up to the front door remained. (Courtesy of Camara Aaron)
Camara Aaron, 25, was only a child when she visited her grandmother’s house in the West Indies. But when Hurricane Maria devastated the Caribbean in 2017, her grandmother died in the storm, leaving Aaron to sift through her own hazy memories and grapple with loss, structural resilience and survival in an era of climate change.

A longer version of Aaron’s story was featured on the youth climate storytelling podcast “Inherited,” produced by YR Media and distributed by Critical Frequency.

 

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.