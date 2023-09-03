Las Cruces Mayor weighs in on the legacy of Bill Richardson

After the Richardson Center for Global Engagement announced his passing, the former governor of New Mexico received widespread tributes, including a statement from President Joe Biden .

Mayor of Las Cruces Ken Miyagishima said that Richardson’s influence went far beyond the state.

“It’s a tough loss for New Mexico, for our country, for the world, really. He was an amazing man,” he said. “When he saw an injustice, he tried to fix it.”

Richardson, who also served as a U.S. Congressman and Ambassador to the United Nations, was recently nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by U.S. Senators for New Mexico Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján for his work to free political prisoners abroad.

Miyagishima said that Richardson’s legacy will continue to be felt by New Mexicans for many years to come.

“The Governor was instrumental in removing gross receipts tax from groceries and medicine. [His administration] also started the Rail Runner. His vision was to have that Rail Runner run from Dever all the way to Chihuahua, Mexico,” he said. “And, you know, the spaceport was huge. He took a big risk, big gamble on that. And it’s slowly paying off, which is good. He just was a very good, decent person.”

Beyond the political influence, Miyagishima says that he will remember Richardson as an ally and a friend.

