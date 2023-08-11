How Fernando Valenzuela dominated baseball in the 1980s

For the full story, click here.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are retiring number 34 to honor legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela with festivities Friday and all weekend at Dodger Stadium.

Friday is also Fernando Valenzuela Day — and we revisit a conversation looking at how Valenzuela captivated Los Angeles.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.