These child actors continue to shine into adulthood

With performances in “The Revanant” and “The Bear,” Will Poulter is someone who made a successful transition from child to adult actor.

Film critic Ty Burr shares a few more examples with Robin Young.

Recommendations from Ty Burr starring actors who started as children

Will Poulter

“Son of Rambow”

“The Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader”

“Revenant”

“Detroit”

“Midsommar”

“The Bear”



Jodie Foster

“Freaky Friday”

“Taxi Driver”

“Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”

“The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane”

“Five Corners”

“The Accused”

“Silence of the Lambs”

“Contact”



Christian Bale

“Empire of the Sun”

“Newsies”

“Reign of Fire”

“Rescue Dawn”

“3:10 To Yuma”

“Pocahontas”

“The Machinist”

“American Psycho”

“Batman Begins”/”The Dark Knight”/”The Dark Knight Rises”

“Vice”



Anna Paquin

“The Piano”

“Fly Away Home”

“Margaret”

“X-Men”

“The Irishman”

“True Blood”



Kirsten Dunst

“Interview with the Vampire”

“The Virgin Suicides”

“Dick”

“The Power of the Dog“

“Little Women”

“Bring It On”

“Spider-Man”

“Melancholia”

“Bachelorette”

