No Labels hints at Manchin presidential run, as he faces tough Senate re-election

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with the ‘dean of West Virginia radio broadcasters’ Hoppy Kercheval about what’s behind Democrat Joe Manchin’s involvement with the political non-profit No Labels, which Monday night laid out its platform for a possible third-party presidential ticket next year, at an event in New Hampshire where Manchin spoke.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.