The Continuing Saga of the Notorious Fountain Murders - Book 3 - The White Sands

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Award-Winning author of “The Mesilla,” Mary Armstrong, about her latest book in the series – “The White Sands: The Two Valleys Saga: Book Three.” She says, “The White Sands takes you to the mystical dune land of the late 1880’s, where legends of the lost and murdered rivaled the beauty of the glistening waves of luminous sand.” A fictional story interwoven with historical events from the late 1880’s such as the murders of Colonel Albert J. Fountain and his eight-year-old son Henry. Follow the author at www.maryarmstrongauthor.com.

Mary Armstrong / Mary Armstrong - Book Signing at Rincon de Mesilla