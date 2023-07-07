Heat Relief Stations available around Doña Ana County
As temperatures remain extremely high through the weekend, Doña Ana County will open community centers to the public to provide relief from the expected high temperatures.
The community centers are air-conditioned and offer seating areas open to residents of all ages, at no cost. Water and restroom facilities will also be available.
|Community Center
|Address
|Phone
Saturday
July 8
Sunday
July 9
|Butterfield
|9350 Berry Patch Lane
Las Cruces
|575.382-5237
|Closed
|1p – 6p
|Colquitt
|625 Paseo Real Drive
Chaparral
|575.525.5870
|1p – 6p
|1p – 6p
|La Mesa
|744 San Jose Road
La Mesa
|575.233-1021
|1p – 6p
|1p – 6p
|Organ
|5880 Second St.
Organ
|575.386.4351
|1p – 6p
|Closed
|Radium Springs
|12060 Lindbeck Road
Radium Springs
|575.523.8650
|1p – 6p
|1p– 6p
|Vado/ Del Cerro
|180 La Fe Ave.
Vado
|575.233.0946
|Closed
|1p – 6p
They have provided some safety tips for extreme heat:
- Avoid the sun – stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the burning rays are strongest.
- Drink plenty of fluids – 2 to 4 glasses of water every hour during times of extreme heat.
- Replace salt and minerals – sweating removes salt and minerals from the body, so replenish these nutrients with low-sugar fruit juices or sports drinks during exercise or when working outside.
- Avoid alcohol.
- Pace yourself – reduce physical activity and avoid exercising outdoors during peak heat hours.
- Wear appropriate clothing – wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored, lightweight, loose-fitting clothes while outdoors.
- Stay cool indoors during peak hours – set air conditioner between 75° to 80°. If air conditioning is not available, take a cool shower twice a day or visit a City or County cooling center.
- Monitor those at high risk – check on elderly neighbors, family members, and friends who do not have air conditioning. Infants and children up to 4 years old, people who overexert during work (e.g. construction workers), and people 65 years and older are at the highest risk of heat-related illnesses.
- Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor, SPF of at least 15 if you need to be in the sun.
- Keep pets indoors – heat also affects pets. If they will be outside, make sure they have plenty of water and a shaded area to help them keep cool.