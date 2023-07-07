Heat Relief Stations available around Doña Ana County

As temperatures remain extremely high through the weekend, Doña Ana County will open community centers to the public to provide relief from the expected high temperatures.

The community centers are air-conditioned and offer seating areas open to residents of all ages, at no cost. Water and restroom facilities will also be available.



Community Center Address Phone Saturday July 8 Sunday July 9 Butterfield 9350 Berry Patch Lane

Las Cruces 575.382-5237 Closed 1p – 6p Colquitt 625 Paseo Real Drive

Chaparral 575.525.5870 1p – 6p 1p – 6p La Mesa 744 San Jose Road

La Mesa 575.233-1021 1p – 6p 1p – 6p Organ 5880 Second St.

Organ 575.386.4351 1p – 6p Closed Radium Springs 12060 Lindbeck Road

Radium Springs 575.523.8650 1p – 6p 1p– 6p Vado/ Del Cerro 180 La Fe Ave.

Vado 575.233.0946 Closed 1p – 6p

They have provided some safety tips for extreme heat:

