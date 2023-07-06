Hong Kong police put bounties out for overseas democracy activists

Hong Kong police have placed bounties on eight prominent pro-democracy activists.

The eight are wanted as part of the stringent national security law passed following the mass protests in Hong Kong in 2019.

The bounties and accusations have been widely criticized in the West and by human rights groups.

One of the most prominent activists on the bounty list is Nathan Law, a former lawmaker in Hong Kong, now in exile and hiding his location for his safety.

He joins Scott Tong to talk about the bounty list, the current state of Hong Kong and his hopes for its people and himself.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

