International Space Hall of Fame Foundation celebrates 50th with Big Bang Festival & an Astronaut!

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with “International Space Hall of Fame Foundation” President and CEO, Johnny Powell, about their unique 50th Anniversary and Alamogordo’s “July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza.” The event features special guest Shuttle Astronaut Danny Olivas with two free presentations from 11a.m.-2p.m. at the New Mexico Museum of Space History in the New Horizons Dome Theater, 3198 State Route 2001 in Alamogordo. There will also be an Air Rocket Competition from 10a.m.-4p.m., followed by a membership-ticketed dinner with Astronaut Danny Olivas from 5p.m.-8p.m., and Fireworks from 6p.m.-10p.m. Information at www.spacehallofhame.org; www.nmspacemuseum.org; and Facebook.

New Mexico Museum of Space History