Police Chief Miguel Dominguez Announces Retirement

Miguel Dominguez, Chief of the Las Cruces Police Department, has announced his retirement. Dominguez has been the LCPD Chief since 2020 and is a 21-year veteran of law enforcement. The City of Las Cruces anticipates naming an interim chief in the coming weeks while it conducts a nationwide search for its next Chief of Police.

“I am grateful for the dedication Chief has demonstrated and all the contributions he’s made to the City of Las Cruces, not only as the Chief but in the 20 years he has been part of the Las Cruces Police Department,” said Ifo Pili, Las Cruces City Manager. “His commitment and leadership will be greatly missed. We wish Miguel the very best in his retirement.”

“I would like to thank Las Cruces City Councilors, administrators, and employees from other departments who have always been supportive of LCPD and have helped make my job easier,” said Dominguez. “Above all, I would like to thank our Las Cruces police officers, sergeants, lieutenants, administrative staff, and our civilian employees who give 100 percent every day to help keep our community safe.”

Dominguez was named Chief in November 2020 following the retirement of Patrick Gallagher. Before becoming Chief, Dominguez served as deputy chief of field operations from 2016 to 2018. He was named deputy chief of investigations and administrative support services in September 2018.

Born in Silver City, Dominguez, and his family relocated to Las Cruces in 1985 during his senior year of high school. He graduated from Las Cruces High and began his law enforcement career in 2002 as a corrections officer at the Dona Ana County Detention Center. He graduated from the Las Cruces Police Department’s 34th Academy in 2003. Dominguez began his career with LCPD as a patrol officer. He also served as a field training officer, patrol sergeant, lieutenant in patrol and special services, and commander of the West Area Command.

Dominguez is credited with helping guide the Las Cruces Police Department through the COVID-19 pandemic and the development of a plan that led to an increase in the number of personnel. In July 2022, LCPD had about 160 commissioned law enforcement officers, and as of June 2023, LCPD’s commissioned workforce now stands at 201 officers. Dominguez also pushed for an increase in staffing that will take effect this July. In 2010, when the city’s population was close to 98,000, the LCDP had an authorized workforce of 202 sworn personnel. That number will increase to 220 on July 1, 2023.

Dominguez was also instrumental in implementing LCPD Cares, a department-wide philosophy that illustrates how personnel embraces and interact with the community they serve.

“I am proud of the men and women who put their lives on the line every single day,” he said.