Employers added a huge 339,000 jobs in May

U.S. employers added 339,000 jobs in May, smashing the expected 190,000, according to a report from the Labor Department.

With the labor market in an ongoing hot streak, it’s good news for job seekers but a concern for the wider economy and ongoing inflation. Bloomberg senior editor Mike Regan joins host Scott Tong to break down the latest report and its ramifications.

