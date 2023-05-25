Apps that offer fast cash could soon be regulated in California

New apps like Daily Pay and Brigit offer fast loans to consumers and are part of a growing new enterprise called earned wage access. The U.S. Treasury Department said it has loaned $9.5 billion to consumers through 56 million transactions in 2020. These apps mainly target college-educated women of color, charge high fees and are not regulated the way banks are.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Aaron Glantz, investigative editor for The Fuller Project, a global nonprofit newsroom dedicated to reporting on issues impacting women. Glantz reported with Monica Campbell about California’s efforts to crack down on these apps.

