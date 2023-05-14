© 2023 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Puzzle: Animal Anagrams

By Will Shortz
Published May 14, 2023 at 6:01 AM MDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: Every answer today is an animal whose name contains an R. I'll give you an anagram of the name without the R. You tell me the animal.

Ex. ABE + R = BEAR
1. SHOE + R
2. TOTE + R
3. HEWS + R
4. PITA + R
5. DEBAG + R
6. GUACO + R
7. BILGE + R
8. THAMES + R
9. NUNCIO + R (imaginary animal)
10. NEEDIER + R
11. TOOTSIE + R

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Mark Isaak, of Sunnyvale, Calif. Think of part of the human body whose name is a compound word (like fingertip or toenail). Add an N and rearrange the result to get another part of the body whose name is also a compound word. What body parts are these?

Challenge answer: Eardrum --> underarm

Winner: Mitchell Szczepanczyk of Chicago, Illinois

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Ed Pegg Jr., who runs the website mathpuzzle.com. Think of an animal in which the singular form of the female and the plural form of the male sound like synonyms. What animal is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, May 18th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz