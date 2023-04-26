Amid book bans that target LGBTQ literature, transgender authors continue to tell their own stories
With laws limiting the rights of transgender people often in the news, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Traci Thomas, creator of “The Stacks” podcast, about fiction and nonfiction books by transgender authors and books that address transgender topics.
Book recommendations from Traci Thomas
Fiction
- “We Deserve Monuments” by Jas Hammonds
- “Detransition, Baby” by Torrey Peters
- “Summer Fun” by Jeanne Thornton
- “Felix Ever After” by Kacen Callender
- “Pet” by Akwaeke Emezi
- “She is a Haunting” by Trang Thanh Tran
- “An Unkindness of Ghosts” by Rivers Solomon
- “Manhunt” by Gretchen Felker-Martin
Nonfiction
- “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe
- “The Natural Mother of the Child: A Memoir of Nonbinary Parenthood” by Krys Malcolm Belc
- “Dear Senthuran: A Black Spirit Memoir” by Akwaeke Emezi
- “Black Boy Out of Time: A Memoir” by Hari Ziyad
- “Belly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness” by Da’Shaun Harrison
- “All Boys Aren’t Blue: a Memoir-Manifesto” by George M. Johnson
- “Redefining Realness: My Path to Womanhood, Identity, Love & So Much More” by Janet Mock
- “Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story” by Jacob Tobia
- “Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss, and the Fight for Trans Equality” by Sarah McBride
- “Black on Both Sides: A Racial History of Trans Identity” by C. Riley Snorton
Upcoming
- “Pageboy” by Elliot Page
- “A Trans Man Walks Into a Gay Bar: A Journey of Self (and Sexual) Discovery” by Harry Nicholas
- “We See Each Other: A Black, Trans Journey Through TV and Film” by Trev’elle Anderson
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.