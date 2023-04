Through the 2010s, Buzzfeed News was a force on the internet that produced journalism with real impact. The newsroom won a Pulitzer Prize in 2021. But after more than a decade, Buzzfeed News is closing its doors.

Femi Oke, host of Al Jazeera English’s “The Stream,” reflects on the outlet’s legacy.

