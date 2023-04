President Biden addressed the Irish Parliament early Wednesday. His address is part of a visit to the island of Ireland as he marks the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and revisits his family’s own history.

NPR’s Frank Langfitt is along for the trip and joins host Deepa Fernandes for an update.

