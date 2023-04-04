Texas considers wave of election laws

The Texas state legislature is proposing a wave of election laws.

Republican lawmakers say the wave of bills would address election fraud, though there hasn’t been much detected. Critics say it will disenfranchise voters, especially voters of color.

Andrew Schneider, senior politics and government reporter at Houston Public Media, joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

