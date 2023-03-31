© 2023 KRWG
Critically endangered Mexican gray wolf population rebounding — but threats still remain

Published March 31, 2023 at 7:52 AM MDT
Mexican gray wolves are seen at the Desert Museum, in Saltillo, Coahuila state, Mexico. (Julio Cesar Aguilar/AFP via Getty Images)
For the first time in decades, researchers have counted more than 200 Mexican Gray wolves — or lobos — living in the wild. While this is good news, the wolves still face threats from poaching, cars and inbreeding.

However, a new threat is on the horizon. Republicans in Congress are leading an effort to remove it and other iconic animals from the Endangered Species List.

Conservationist Bryan Bird from Defenders of Wildlife joins host Peter O’Dowd to discuss.

