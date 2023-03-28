As new military policy on abortion & reproductive health takes effect, GOP vows to fight it

A new Department of Defense policy allows service members to take up to three weeks off for abortion or IVF and reimburses them for travel expenses. This comes in the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade. But some Republicans in Congress are trying to block the policy.

Texas Public Radio’s Carson Frame reports for the American Homefront Project.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.