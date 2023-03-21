Looking at troops who dissented, 20 years after the U.S. invasion of Iraq

Click here for a book excerpt.

As we mark the 20th anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, we examine the role that dissent within the U.S. military played in the conflict. In September, Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd spoke with retired Lt. Col. Paul Yingling, an Iraq war vet who published an article in 2007 lambasting the leadership and morality of the U.S. military.

“Paths of Dissent: Soldiers Speak Out Against America’s Misguided Wars” tells the stories of service members who spoke out against the military. The book includes Yingling’s 2007 essay and was co-edited by retired Col. Andrew Bacevich.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.