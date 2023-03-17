How misleading information is fueling opposition to solar energy projects

An investigation by the NPR climate desk finds organized opposition to local solar projects stemming from a group founded by a conservative operative called Citizens for Responsible Solar.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with NPR climate correspondent Michael Copley about the reporting he did along with Miranda Green of Floodlight.

