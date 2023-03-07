© 2023 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former BET CEO's memoir reflects on Aretha Franklin, Chris Brown and her own #MeToo moment

Published March 7, 2023 at 10:40 AM MST
Debra Lee’s new memoir reflects on her life and time as CEO of Black Entertainment Television. (Anderson Hopkins)
Debra Lee’s new memoir reflects on her life and time as CEO of Black Entertainment Television. (Anderson Hopkins)

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with former Black Entertainment Television CEO Debra Lee about her new memoir “I Am Debra Lee: A Memoir” in which she looks back at her life as well as her time at the network.

“I Am Debra Lee: A Memoir” book cover. (Courtesy of Legacy Lit and Hachette Book Group)

Book excerpt: ‘I Am Debra Lee: A Memoir’

By Debra Lee

From “I Am Debra Lee: A Memoir” © 2023 by Debra Lee. Reprinted by permission of Legacy Lit and Hachette Book Group.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.