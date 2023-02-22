© 2023 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Silver City - Lordsburg - TV/FM Outage
PUENTES

Prescribed Burns by Las Cruces District - (BLM) Bureau of Land Management will be on 2/27 - 3/3.

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published February 22, 2023 at 8:36 PM MST
BLM Prescribed Burns.jpg
Bureau of Land Managment - Las Cruces District
/
BLM Prescribed Burns near Dripping Springs Natural Area

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Las Cruces Public affairs Officer, William “Bill” Wight, to talk to us about prescribed burns the week of February 27th through March 3rd at the Dripping Springs Natural Area in Doña Ana County, Socorro County, and Otero County, which includes Holloman Air Force Base. The parks will remain open except the areas they will be burning. Before hiking check for updates with hosts and staff at the visitor center, or the BLM Las Cruces District Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/BLMLasCruces; or www.nmfireinfo.com. More information also available at the BLM website www.blm.gov.

BLM - Holloman Air Force Prescribed Burn.jpg
BLM - Las Cruces District
/
Holloman Air Force Base Prescribed Burn

The Friends of Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks and BLM Las Cruces District is also seeking applicants for their 2023 Artist-in-Residence Program. Entries must be received before March 17th - go to http://organmountainsdesertpeaks.org/artist-in-residence/

BLM logo Las Cruces District Office.jpg

PUENTES
Emily Guerra
See stories by Emily Guerra