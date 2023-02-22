Prescribed Burns by Las Cruces District - (BLM) Bureau of Land Management will be on 2/27 - 3/3.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Las Cruces Public affairs Officer, William “Bill” Wight, to talk to us about prescribed burns the week of February 27th through March 3rd at the Dripping Springs Natural Area in Doña Ana County, Socorro County, and Otero County, which includes Holloman Air Force Base. The parks will remain open except the areas they will be burning. Before hiking check for updates with hosts and staff at the visitor center, or the BLM Las Cruces District Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/BLMLasCruces; or www.nmfireinfo.com. More information also available at the BLM website www.blm.gov.

BLM - Las Cruces District / Holloman Air Force Base Prescribed Burn

The Friends of Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks and BLM Las Cruces District is also seeking applicants for their 2023 Artist-in-Residence Program. Entries must be received before March 17th - go to http://organmountainsdesertpeaks.org/artist-in-residence/