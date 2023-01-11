Keeping your reading resolution: Books to look out for in 2023
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with “The Stacks” host and creator Traci Thomas about how to keep those goals of reading more. She also has some suggestions for books to check out in 2023.
Thomas’ recommendations
Places to find book suggestions and track your reading
- “The Stacks” podcast
- Goodreads
- Storygraph
Nonfiction
- “Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians, and A Legacy of Rage” by Jeff Guinn
- “Waco Rising: David Koresh, the FBI, and the Birth of America’s Modern Militias” by Kevin Cook
- “Koresh: The True Story of David Koresh and the Tragedy at Waco” by Stephen Talty
- “Spare” by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex
- “‘You Just Need to Lose Weight’: And 19 Other Myths About Fat People (Myths Made in America)” by Aubrey Gordon
- “Sink: A Memoir” by Joseph Earl Thompson
- “A Living Remedy: A Memoir” by Nicole Chung
- “Raw Dog: The Naked Truth About Hot Dogs” by Jamie Loftus
- “Hijab Butch Blues: A Memoir” by Lamya H
- “Congratulations, The Best Is Over!: Essays” by R. Eric Thomas
Fiction
- “Chain-Gang All-Stars” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
- “The Laughter” by Sonora Jha
- “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
- “Yellowface” by R. F. Kuang
- “The Late Americans” by Brandon Taylor
- “The People Who Report More Stress: Stories” by Alejandro Varela
- “Crook Manifesto” by Colson Whitehead
- “My Nemesis” by Charmaine Craig
- “We Are a Haunting” by Tyriek White
- “Dances” by Nicole Cuffy
Poetry
- “Above Ground” by Clint Smith
