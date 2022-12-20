The world is on track to use a record amount of coal in 2022

This year, the world is on track to use a record amount of coal — more than 8 billion tons, according to the International Energy Agency. The war in Ukraine has affected the supply of natural gas, which has led Europe to increase coal consumption. The increase in coal use is expected to increase global carbon emissions.

