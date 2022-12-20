Elon Musk's two months at Twitter have been riddled with criticism

Elon Musk’s two-month-old tenure at Twitter has been drawing much criticism. Musk has reinstated controversial figures who were previously banned, and banned journalists who reported on his critics. Some say he is galvanizing extremists like QAnon.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Mia Bloom, international security fellow at the think tank New America.

