© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How businesses are deploying facial recognition

By Manoush Zomorodi,
James DelahoussayeSanaz Meshkinpour
Published December 9, 2022 at 6:41 AM MST

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode What's in a Face. Check out Part 1, Part 3 and Part 4.

As facial recognition software becomes easier to acquire, businesses are using it to surveil and analyze customers. Bloomberg's Parmy Olson explains where and how the technology is being deployed.

About Parmy Olson

Parmy Olson is a journalist and opinion columnist for Bloomberg.

Previously, Olson wrote about technology for The Wall Street Journal and Forbes. In 2012, she published her book: We Are Anonymous: Inside the Hacker World Of LulzSec and the Global Cyber Insurgency.

She lives in London.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
James Delahoussaye
See stories by James Delahoussaye
Sanaz Meshkinpour
See stories by Sanaz Meshkinpour