© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Looking for a good read? NPR's Books We Love has hundreds of suggestions for you

Published December 2, 2022 at 11:23 AM MST
A bookshelf in a street. (Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images)
A bookshelf in a street. (Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images)

Jane Clayson speaks with Andrew Limbong, host of NPR’s “Book of the Day” podcast about NPR’s Books We Love site which has more than 400 suggestions for great reads from the staff at NPR.

Book recommendations

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.