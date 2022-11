Meta, the parent company of Facebook, laid off more than 11,000 employees as the tech sector cooled off. But they’re still on track to spend billions on virtual reality. We discuss how Meta is making a long-term bet on VR and how gaming fits in with that strategy.

Here & Now‘s James Perkins Mastromarino joins host Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.