Looking for a book for a young reader or a novel lover? Traci Thomas of 'The Stacks' has you covered
Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks to “The Stacks” creator and host Traci Thomas about her suggestions for books to give this holiday season.
Young adult reads
- “Long Division” by Keise Laymon
- “PET” by Akwaeke Emezi
- “All My Rage” by Sabaa Tahir
- “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson
Fiction picks
- “Home Fire” by Kamila Shamsie
- “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies” by Deesha Philyaw
- “New People” by Danzy Senna
- “Nightcrawling” by Leila Mottley
- “The Street” by Ann Petry
Learn about others through a great story
- “Invisible Child” by Andrea Elliott
- “South to America” by Imani Perry
- “The Man Who Could Move Clouds” by Ingrid Rojas Contreras
- “If You Leave Me” by Crystal Hana Kim
- “Men We Reaped” by Jesmyn Ward
