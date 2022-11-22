How the Spanish vaquero gave way to the American cowboy

The American cowboy hat, lasso and pointy boots all trace back to the Spanish vaquero. Spanish and Mexican vaqueros taught American cattle workers how to manage livestock. The traditions are still alive and well in the American West.

Melodie Edwards of Wyoming Public Radio’s “The Modern West” podcast looks back at how vaquero history merged with the American cowboy.

