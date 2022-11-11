What's next for student debt relief as legal challenges create confusion

A judge in Texas has just dealt another blow to President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee learns more about what’s in the ruling and what happens next in the legal fight as a pause on payments is set to expire in December. She speaks with USA Today education reporter Chris Quintana.

