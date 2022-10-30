© 2022 KRWG
PUENTES

Currently at NMSU Art Museum - Contemporary Ex-Votos: Devotion Beyond Medium

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published October 30, 2022 at 8:23 PM MDT
Marisa Sage, University Art Museum Director

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico State University Art Museum Director, Marisa Sage, about their current exhibition curated by Dr. Emmanuel Ortega: “Contemporary Ex-Votos: Devotion Beyond Medium,” through December 22, 2022. The NMSU Art Museum houses the largest collection of Mexican retablos in the United States. She says this exhibition demonstrates the important place retablos hold in the history of the Americas. More information available at: uam.nmsu.edu.

PUENTES
Emily Guerra
