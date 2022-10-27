'Afrobeats is all about happy vibes': Rising star King Promise reflects on the genre's future

A genre of music from Ghana and Nigeria is gaining traction around the world. It’s called Afrobeats, with a “S,” and is not to be confused with Fela Kuti’s Afrobeat.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes learns more about how artists can keep up the momentum. She catches up with King Promise, a rising Afrobeats star, while on a recent U.S. tour stop.

Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes interviews King Promise. (Ciku Theuri/Here & Now)

