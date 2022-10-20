Americans face 25-year high heating bill

Americans will have to spend more on energy bills than at any time in the past 25 years to stay warm this winter. U.S. households face an average power bill of $1,359 this winter, the highest since at least 1997 according to the Energy Information Administration.

The surge is caused in part by the war in Ukraine pushing up gas prices globally and the expectation for a harsher winter than in recent years. Ali Velshi, anchor and economics correspondent for MSNBC, joins Here & Now guest host Anthony Brooks for more.

