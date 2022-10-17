'This is What it Sounds Like' explores why we love the music we do

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Berklee College of Music professor and cognitive neuroscientist Susan Rogers about her new book (which she co-authored with Ogi Ogas) “This is What it Sounds Like: What the Music You Love Says about You.”

The book explores the seven dimensions of music that hit each listener in their own particular sweet spots in the brain.

Susan Rogers is one author of “This is What it Sounds Like.” (Courtesy of Susan Rogers)

Book excerpt: ‘This is What it Sounds Like’

By Susan Rogers and Ogi Ogas

Excerpted from This Is What It Sounds Like: What the Music You Love Says About You by Susan Rogers and Ogi Ogas. Copyright © 2022 by Susan Rogers and Ogi Ogas. Used with permission of the publisher, W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

