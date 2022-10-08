Hope for good weather as Balloon Fiesta enters final days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — As the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta flies into its final weekend, organizers are hoping there will be no more cancellations due to weather. The hot air balloon festival, now in its 50th year, has seen balloons grounded four out of eight sessions since it opened Oct. 1. Visitors with tickets for those days are out of luck when it comes to refunds. Paul Smith, the Balloon Fiesta’s executive director, told KOAT-TV that officials emphasize the whole event hinges on the weather. Being a non-profit corporation, they cannot give refunds. Rain checks can be issued for that same week. But typically not beyond that.