© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

First commuter electric plane takes maiden flight in Washington state

Published September 30, 2022 at 11:33 AM MDT
Test pilot Steven Crane emerges from the Alice prototype after a successful maiden flight on September 27 (Tom Banse/NW News Network)
Test pilot Steven Crane emerges from the Alice prototype after a successful maiden flight on September 27 (Tom Banse/NW News Network)

This week, an aircraft maker in Washington state successfully flew the first electric passenger plane. If approved for commercial use, it could be the future of sustainable aviation.

The Northwest News Network’s Tom Banse reports.

Test pilot Steven Crane emerges from the Alice prototype after a successful maiden flight on Sept. 27. (Tom Banse/NW News Network)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.