Ground game leads NMSU to a 45-26 win over Hawaii

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Star Thomas had 144 yards rushing and a

touchdown, Jamoni Jones scored on runs of 3 and 2 yards and New Mexico State beat Hawaii 45-26. New Mexico State coach Jerry Kill replaced Doug Martin, who went 25-74 overall and had one season with more than three wins (7-6 in 2017), got his first win with the Aggies (1-4). Dedrick

Parson capped Hawaii’s game-opening eight-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 11:55 left in the first quarter. Thomas tied the score with a 27-yard TD run about 3 minutes later, Gavin Frakes scored on a 20-yard run and Thomas’ first TD run made it 21-7 with 14:57 left in the second quarter. Brayden Schager completed 22 of 40 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown for Hawaii (1-4).