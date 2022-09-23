House Republicans unveil 'Commitment to America' agenda, with midterm elections 46 days away

NBC senior congressional reporter Scott Wong and Politico national political reporter Holly Otterbein join Here & Now hosts Peter O’Dowd and Don Gonyea to discuss the week in politics, including the “Commitment to America” agenda that House Republican leaders unveiled Friday, and the latest on the races for Senate and Governor in Pennsylvania.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

