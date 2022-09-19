NPR News brings you live special coverage of the State Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London. President Biden and other heads of state and dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend the funeral. The queen died on Sept. 8th at age 96. She had served as queen since 1952.

Coverage is hosted by Rachel Martin. Also joining coverage: London Correspondent Frank Langfitt with other NPR correspondents and guests from around the world.

