How women CEOs are held to a different standard than men

A new analysis finds when reporters write high-profile “take down” pieces on powerful tech CEOs, there is often a glaring gender disparity.

Sara Mauskopf, CEO and co-founder of the daycare startup Winnie, wrote anecdotally about this idea of female leaders having a target on their back a few years ago and is intrigued to see data backing it up. Mauskopf speaks with Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee.

