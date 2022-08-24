New COVID-19 test could answer the question: 'Am I protected today?'

We’re all familiar these days with rapid COVID tests, those over-the-counter swab tests that give us two lines if we’re infected with COVID-19, one line if we’re not. Now, researchers have come up with a different test that measures whether you’re protected from COVID, and not whether you have it.

The test works with a simple finger prick, and could answer the questions: “Am I protected today?” and “Do I need a booster?”

Edward Chen, a science writer with our editorial partner STAT News, talks to Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about the strengths and weaknesses of the new antibody test.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

