Meet OLAG: Old Ladies Against Underwater Garbage, who dive into Cape Cod ponds

Published August 18, 2022 at 11:33 AM MDT
Mary Grauerholz, 72, hoists a car tire found at the bottom of Flax Pond onto a kayak. This is part of an effort to clean up pollution in freshwater environments. (Eve Zuckoff/WCAI)
There’s lots of trash at the bottom of hundreds of ponds on Cape Cod, Mass. One group of older women finds joy in digging it up.

Eve Zuckoff of WCAI has their story.

Five members of Old Ladies Against Underwater Garbage form a can-can line, as they wait for their photo to be taken in front of the trash they found. (Layne Fennell)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

