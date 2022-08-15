What Facebook's abortion case should tell us about tech companies and user privacy
Do you assume your online messages are private? Well, don’t.
The parent company of Facebook gave law enforcement private messages between a mother and her 17-year-old daughter about getting abortion pills.
What does this tell us about tech companies and user privacy?
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Alexandra Givens, the president & CEO of the Center for Democracy & Technology.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.