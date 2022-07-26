Hillsong megachurch faces scandals, uncertain future

Click here to hear the original audio.

Hillsong, the global megachurch that started in Australia in 1983 and attracted celebrities and athletes, is in crisis. Scandals, secrecy and the resignation of Hillsong’s founder and global pastor Brian Houston in March have led to more than half of its American campuses breaking away from the church.

Mike Cosper, a reporter and the director of podcasting at Christianity Today, tells Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about Hillsong’s problems and its future.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.