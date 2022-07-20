Community centers act as cooling stations in Doña Ana County
Doña Ana County, NM- As temperatures climb above 100, five community centers will be open to the public during each center's normal business hours. Residents are welcome to come in to cool off from the heat.
The five community centers are:
- Radium Springs, 12060 Lindbeck Road – (575) 523-8650
- Butterfield, 9350 Berry Patch Lane – (575) 382-5237
- Organ, 5880 Second Street – (575) 386-4351
- Mesquite, 12720 Hwy 478 – (575) 525-5870
- Colquitt Chaparral, 625 Paseo Real Drive - (575) 525-5870
Some tips for staying safe in extreme heat:
- Avoid the sun – stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the burning rays are strongest.
- Drink plenty of fluids – 2 to 4 glasses of water every hour during times of extreme heat.
- Replace salt and minerals – sweating removes salt and minerals from your body, so replenish these nutrients with low sugar fruit juices or sports drinks during exercise or when working outside.
- Avoid alcohol.
- Pace yourself – reduce physical activity and avoid exercising outdoors during peak heat hours.
- Wear appropriate clothing – wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored lightweight, loose-fitting clothes when you are outdoors.
- Stay cool indoors during peak hours – set your air conditioner between 75° to 80°. If you don’t have air conditioning, take a cool shower twice a day and/or visit a City or County cooling center.
- Monitor those at high risk – check on elderly neighbors, family members and friends who do not have air conditioning. Infants and children up to 4 years old, people who overexert during work (e.g. construction workers) and people 65 years and older are at the highest risk of heat-related illnesses.
- Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 if you need to be in the sun.
- Keep pets indoors – heat also affects your pets, so please keep them indoors. If they will be outside, make sure they have plenty of water and a shaded area to help them keep cool.