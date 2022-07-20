Community centers act as cooling stations in Doña Ana County

Doña Ana County, NM- As temperatures climb above 100, five community centers will be open to the public during each center's normal business hours. Residents are welcome to come in to cool off from the heat.

The five community centers are:



Radium Springs, 12060 Lindbeck Road – (575) 523-8650

Butterfield, 9350 Berry Patch Lane – (575) 382-5237

Organ, 5880 Second Street – (575) 386-4351

Mesquite, 12720 Hwy 478 – (575) 525-5870

Colquitt Chaparral, 625 Paseo Real Drive - (575) 525-5870

Some tips for staying safe in extreme heat: